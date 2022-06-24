3-year-old's body discovered in freezer of Detroit home; mother arrested

Detroit — Investigators plan to interview five children to determine whether they knew their brother's decomposing corpse was entombed in a freezer in the basement of their house on the city's west side, police officials said Friday.

The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.

A woman who answered the door "tried to push the officers away as if there was nothing going on," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Friday down the street from the house where the body was recovered.

"This discovery would not have been possible if not for the officers' intuition," White said. "When they talked to the occupant of the home, they recognized there was something not right about the conversation."

The officers called a supervisor and entered the home, White said. "Then this sad and tragic discovery happened," he said.

White said the officers who were at the scene are being offered counseling through the department's Peer Support program, and said he was concerned about the trauma experienced by the victim's five siblings.

"The other kids who were in the home — just imagine what they've gone through," said White, who is a licensed mental health counselor. "Imagine what they endured living in that home."

Detroit Police Capt. Kimberly Blackwell said officers arrested the victim's mother, and that her other six children were taken to the hospital. After their physical health is assessed, the children will undergo "Kid's Talk" — a forensic interview with police and a child psychologist.

A collection of stuffed animals lined the front steps of the crime scene Friday, while three children's bicycles lay on the back lawn.