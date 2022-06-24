Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man approached a 64-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground, grabbed her purse and then assaulted her. The man ran away with the purse, which contained cash, credit cards and her identification.

Police said images of the man were captured by the restaurant's security cameras.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

