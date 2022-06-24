Police investigate death of 3-year-old boy; 1 person in custody

Detroit — The body of a 3-year-old boy was found in a home on the city's west side and one person has been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

They said officers discovered the child's body in the home in the 12700 block of Monte Vista near Interstate 96 and Meyers. They said officers arrested a 30-year-old woman.

Officials said more details will be released later Friday.

According to media reports, the boy's body was found in a freezer in the home's basement. Police had gone to the home to perform a welfare check.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez