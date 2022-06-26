Detroit woman charged with murder after body of 3-year-old found in freezer

The Detroit News

Detroit — A Detroit woman has been charged with murder and other charges after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Sunday that Azuradee France, 31, has been charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of an individual.

“The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded," Worthy said in a statement Sunday. "Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them.”

France is expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Laura Echartea in 36th District Court Sunday, the prosecutor's office said.

At 12:45 a.m. Friday, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child and discovered the remains of a deceased child in the freezer,

The medical examiner has determined that the boy's death was a homicide. Aspects of the case remain under investigation, and the facts and evidence will be placed on the record at the preliminary examination, the prosecutor's office said.

Police officials said Friday that when a team of Detroit cops and a state child advocate arrived at the house, the woman who answered the door acted strangely.

So they called for a supervisor and the team entered the home and found five children living in squalor — and the decomposed body of the boy entombed in a basement freezer.

"This case has shocked me, and shocked our investigators," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday press conference down the street from the crime scene.

Toni Haynes, the boy's grandmother, said Friday her dead grandson's name was Chase Allen, and that he was blind.

Haynes said she became suspicious when her daughter, Chase's mother, told her the boy had burned his hand by touching a plateful of noodles so she called Child Protective Services.

"I called CPS on her. A lot of us called, and they'd come out and give her kids right back to her."

Haynes said after the state visited her daughter's home several times, her daughter told her Chase had gone to live with his paternal grandfather's girlfriend in Coldwater.

"But then (the grandfather) got out of jail and he told me Chase wasn't living with his girlfriend," Haynes said.

She said family members went to the house on Monte Vista about two weeks ago to confront her daughter, followed by another call to state Child Protective Services.

Haynes said she had no idea how long Chase had been entombed in the freezer.

Haynes has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Chase's funeral, and for clothing and other necessities for the surviving children.

Friday's grisly discovery harkened to a 2015 case involving Mitchelle Blair, who enlisted the aid of two of her children to help kill their two siblings and cram their bodies into a freezer.

Known as the "Freezer Mom," Blair pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges and is serving a life prison sentence.

Staff writer George Hunter contributed.