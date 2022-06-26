State police: Man reports being shot on the Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post is investigating a report that a man was shot early Sunday on the Lodge Freeway, the agency said on Twitter.

Troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. after a man reported he was shot on the freeway. He reportedly told police that after leaving a party, he noticed a vehicle following him. He got onto the Lodge at Myers and crossed into the lefthand lane going southbound, according to MSP.

Someone in the other vehicle then began shooting at him, hitting his vehicle "several times" and hitting the man twice on the right side of his body.

MSP said the man was in stable condition Sunday morning.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski