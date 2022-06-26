Pedestrian, patrol car struck by driver on I-75 in Detroit, MSP reports

A motorist struck a pedestrian and a Michigan State Police patrol car on northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street in Detroit, the law enforcement agency's Metro Detroit post said Saturday on Twitter.

MSP troopers were patrolling 75 and Dearborn when they saw a pedestrian who appeared to be trying to run into traffic on the highway, according to the agency. A driver reportedly struck the pedestrian and a police vehicle after a trooper stopped his car and as he was about to get out and speak to the pedestrian. The patrol car was parked in the right lane of the highway with emergency lights on, MSP said.

The pedestrian suffered what were described as minor injuries, and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital along with the trooper, who reported back pain. The motorist was not injured.

