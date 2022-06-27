Fireworks are back on Detroit riverfront; so are police, weapon searches

Detroit — The annual fireworks event is back in Detroit Monday for the first time in three years, building suspense for hundreds of thousands of event goers but also bringing out a strong law enforcement presence.

For the first time since 2019, the annual fireworks ahead of Independence Day are taking place in Detroit this month after being produced the past two years from Lake St. Clair Metro Park. The police department is taking precautions to ensure safety for the Detroit-based show, which has been interrupted by gunfire in prior years. In 2017, two shootings injured three people, and in 2015, nine people were injured by gunfire at the event.

At a press briefing, Detroit Police Chief James White outlined security measures the Detroit Police Department is taking for the event, estimating more than 250,000 will be gathering to watch the fireworks along the riverfront.

Asked how many officers will be working, he described it as "a lot. ... All hands are going to be on deck."

"We'll be using the real-time crime center. We’ll be using Eagle Eye, which is a patrol technique to ensure large crowds are safe," White said. "We’ll be using a number of different of pieces of policing and security."

He stressed that Hart Plaza is a weapons-free zone, even for concealed license holders, and reminded youth that a curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., when those younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian outside their homes.

"We want you to come down and enjoy a safe event," White said. "We want it to be memorable for the right reasons: Fun for the kids."

In an effort to curb gun violence at major summer events, including the return of the fireworks, the city has spent $1.4 million in bond money to buy 10 mobile weapon detectors. The police department is using the next generation of metal detectors from Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology.

The technology processes many times more people than traditional detectors, potentially freeing up police officers to provide security away from the machines. The goal is to discourage people from bringing guns to crowded events in the city, and the detectors will be strategically placed where high crowd activity is occurring on a given weekend or at any event being held with a city permit, according to police officials.

The detectors can screen up to 3,600 people per hour because two people can enter them at the same time instead of individuals going through single file, according to Evolv Technology's website.

Using biometric scanners and cameras, the touchless system can identify hidden weaponry on individuals even if they're quickly passing through with a large crowd, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, previously told The Detroit News.

