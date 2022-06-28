2 horses found 'malnourished and abandoned' in Detroit alley, rescuers say

The Detroit Police Department and Michigan Humane stepped up Tuesday to help two horses found in the city.

Police said the animals were spotted "malnourished and abandoned in an alley" off Michigan Avenue and Tillman, near Corktown.

Michigan Humane responded to a call that the animals were behind a business and worked with the DPD Mounted Unit to tend to them.

"Thank you to our mounted officers for quickly acting to help save these animals," Detroit police said in a statement.

Both horses were transported to the Michigan Humane Center for Farm Animal Care at the Abraham Ranch in northern Oakland County, officials said.

"The horses are part of an ongoing investigation and are currently under the care of Michigan Humane and updates on their case will be provided when possible," representatives for the group said in a Facebook post.

"The Michigan Humane Center for Farm Animal Care at Abraham Ranch is not open to the public, and these horses are NOT currently up for adoption."