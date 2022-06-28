2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting.

Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident.

“This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters.

Officers were called to the 9200 block of Minock about a home invasion and met the homeowner, who told them the 17-year-old suspects broke in toting a handgun and an assault rifle, then opened fire, striking his wife, White said.

The woman, identified as in her 30s, was pronounced dead. Her husband "was able to disarm the one perpetrator and shoot the second perpetrator, but he still escaped on foot, stole (a) bike and after stealing the bike attempted to flee on that bike," the police chief told reporters.

That suspect "met up with someone else and was privately conveyed to the hospital, where he is now in custody but in critical condition," White said. "The second perpetrator ran off; the victim was able to chase him down and some type of physical altercation ensued, and he was able to hold them at least until the officers arrived."

One of the suspects was believed to be related to the husband and lived at the home recently, White said.

Police also learned the husband was under investigation in a separate homicide, he said, adding the man was in custody Tuesday.

"We're looking at all angles all aspects of the case," he told reporters. "… This was definitely not random. The community is not at risk. All of the parties seem to know each other. This seems to be a targeted situation. We just don't know at this point if the decedent was the intended target, or if she was just caught in the crossfire of the intended target, which may have been in fact the male at this home."