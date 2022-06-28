6 arrested during 2022 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police say

The Detroit News

The Ford Fireworks returned to downtown Detroit on Monday after a pandemic hiatus with thousands of spectators, and only a handful of arrests were made, police said.

The Detroit Police Department reported six arrests during the event, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday.

Four people were cited for carrying a concealed weapon and one person was accused of an aggravated assault of a police officer, the department said.

Another person was cited for resisting and obstructing, according to the release.

There were no tickets issued for curfew violations, police said.

"The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family friendly environment. We’d like to thank our instrumental partners who played a vital role including Ceasefire who engaged with Detroiters and visitors," police said.

"We’d also like to thank our law enforcement partners including Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne State University Police Department, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and our federal partners."

Detroit police Chief James White estimated at least 18,000 people filled Hart Plaza, one of the main viewing sites, for the show.

Thousands of others flocked to Belle Isle and neighborhoods along Jefferson, Lafayette and near the Dequindre Cut for a glimpse.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the fireworks had launched from Macomb County in 2020 and 2021.