Detroit makes COVID vaccines available for children 6 months to 5 years

Detroit — The city is providing COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children ages 6 months up to 5 years of age, following emergency authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration and approval from the state health department.

Pediatric vaccinations and booster doses for children ages 5-11, who are eligible five months after completing their initial shots, are available by appointment only at two locations operated by the Detroit Health Department:

• Detroit Health Department, located at 100 Mack Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

• Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Call (313) 230-0505 to make an appointment.

Denise Fair Razo, the city's Chief Public Health Officer, welcomed the news for the city's youngest residents.

“The data proves the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and all variants. We know that young children and even babies can contract COVID-19, and vaccines reduce the severity of illness which keeps everyone safer," Fair Razo said in a statement. “I encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician or our clinicians if they have any questions. Please get vaccinated, get your booster and get tested if you have any symptoms. They are the best way to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to others.”

Older children, ages 12 years-plus can obtain vaccinations and boosters on a walk-in basis at all Health Department vaccination sites, including Saturday pediatric pop-up health clinics scheduled in neighborhoods across the city during July and August.

Free lead screenings are also available at the sites. A full list of vaccination sites can be found on the Health Department’s website or call (313) 230-0505. Bring the child's vaccination card to the appointment.

Free COVID-19 tests and antiviral medication is available to everyone who lives or works in Detroit at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, located at 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Medication is pending a consultation with an on-site physician and residents should make appointments by calling.

