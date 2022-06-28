Detroit woman, 51, charged in fatal shooting of live-in boyfriend

A 51-year-old Detroit woman accused of shooting and killing her live-in boyfriend last week on the city's east side has been charged with murder.

Antoinette Denise Moore has been charged Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and using a firearm while committing a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate set her bond at $1 million and scheduled her next court appearance, a probable cause conference for July 11.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Moore of fatally shooting Willie Grant Jr., 47, of Detroit. Investigators said the two were living together at the time of the incident.

Police said officers were called at about 8 p.m. Friday to the couple's house in the 16020 block of Bringard near Eight Mile and Kelly in Detroit for a report of a shooting.

They found Grant lying face down on the home's front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. Medics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the two got into an argument that escalated and Moore allegedly produced a shotgun and fired at Grant. Detectives arrested Moore later the same day.

