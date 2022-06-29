Detroit officer, civilian injured after struck by 3-wheeled vehicle

Detroit — Police said an officer and a civilian suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a three-wheeled vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Monroe at Beaubien Boulevard in downtown Detroit.

Officials said the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle who had been pulled over for a traffic stop hit the officer and the civilian as he drove away.

They released a video of the incident in a tweet Wednesday. In it, the driver is seen striking the officer and the other person before spinning around in the intersection and crashing into a pedestrian signal post.

Police initially stopped the vehicle's operator for driving on the sidewalk. He was taken into custody after trying to flee.

Officials said the officer and other victim are both expected to be fine.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez