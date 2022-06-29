$12.1M in funding will help ensure completion of affordable housing in Detroit

The city of Detroit has secured $12.1 million in funding that it says will help ensure nearly 500 units of affordable housing will be completed in the city.

The need for additional funding arose when housing already in development was at risk of stopping or scaling down due to escalating construction costs, according to the city.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined state officials and developers Wednesday to announce the support that was secured from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Six projects are now back on track to be completed:

150 affordable units at 7580 E. Jefferson

160 affordable units at Brush Watson

48 affordable units at Left Field

42 affordable units at Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center

44 affordable units at Anchor at Mariners Inn

42 affordable units at La Joya Gardens

American Community Developers is building the Brush Watson development in Brush Park. Out of 308 units in the development, 160 are designated as affordable housing.

Jerry Krueger, president of American Community Developers, said the project was at risk, given the increase in construction costs. “It would have been devastating if we had not received the additional assistance," he said in a press release issued by the city.

Because the projects are receiving financial support from the city, 20% of the units are required to be reserved for people earning below the area median income.

Rent for the Brush Watson apartment units will start at rates as lows as $503 a month.