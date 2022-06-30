1 dead, 2 wounded in west side Detroit shooting, police say

Detroit — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the city's west side, officials said.

One of the wounded victims is in critical condition; the other is in serious condition, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 23800 block of Fullerton near Telegraph and Glendale.

They said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any further information at this time.