1 dead, 2 wounded in west side Detroit shooting, police say
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the city's west side, officials said.
One of the wounded victims is in critical condition; the other is in serious condition, police said.
Officials said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 23800 block of Fullerton near Telegraph and Glendale.
They said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any further information at this time.