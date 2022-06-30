$5,000 in damage done after granite tables toppled at Detroit restaurant, police say

Detroit police are working to find three people wanted in connection with malicious destruction of property at a downtown business this week.

The three are being sought in an incident involving the toppling and damaging of nine granite tables at the San Morello restaurant in the Shinola Hotel, the Police Department said in a statement.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, according to the release.

Anyone who has information can submit an anonymous tip to www.detroitrewards.tv. The case number is 220628-0335.