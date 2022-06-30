Detroit police seek two in shooting outside west side liquor store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded two people Monday outside a west side liquor store.

Detectives are also looking for a person of interest who was in the area at the time shooting and may have information about the crime.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Big B liquor store in the 5200 block of Trumbull between Interstate 94 and Warren Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired at a 24-year-old woman who was inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man standing outside the vehicle, wounding them. The shooter fled and the two victims were privately conveyed to a hospital.

The two were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.