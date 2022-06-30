Red Cross offers 'comfort, care and support' after fire displaces families at Detroit apartments

Detroit fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze Thursday night at a westside apartment that damaged units and displaced several families.

Crews were called to the two-story building in the 8200 block of Schaefer around 8:30 p.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department chief public information officer.

The firefighters "did an awesome job knocking it down" within minutes, he said.

At least 20 people were inside at the time, Harris said. All escaped, and none were injured.

Three apartments were damaged from smoke or water, Harris said.

Arson investigators were at the scene for hours. It was too early to say if the fire was accidental or not, Harris said. "We don’t have any leads at this time."

Meanwhile, "Red Cross volunteers are offering comfort, care and support for three displaced families," spokeswoman Alicia Dorr told The Detroit News.