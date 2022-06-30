Suspect in sexual assault of woman, 78, on Detroit's east side surrenders to police

Detroit — A man suspected of breaking into a 78-year-old woman's east side house Monday and sexually assaulting her has turned himself in, police said Thursday.

In a tweet Thursday, police said "UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered and is now in police custody."

Officials said the assault happened at about 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Lodewyck near Chandler Park Drive and Moross.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man broke into the woman's home. She confronted him and he physically assaulted her. He pushed her to the floor and pulled off her pants, police said.

The man then ran away.

Investigators said doorbell video camera captured images of him.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (313) 596-1950 or Crime Stoppers or Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

