2 sought in connection with west side Detroit carjacking

Detroit — Police are seeking tips to find two men who carjacked another man last month at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Officials said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. June 17 at a gas station in the 15900 block of Schaefer Highway near Puritan.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 23-year-old man was at one of the gas station's pumps when he was approached by two men. One of the men produced a weapon, demanded money and assaulted the victim.

As the victim ran away, the two men got into his silver 2014 Ford Fusion and fled.

Police said they later recovered the vehicle in the Monte Vista and Fenkell area, about a mile from the gas station.

Officials released images of the two carjackers captured by the gas station's security cameras

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.