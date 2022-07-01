Man arrested after gunfight on Detroit's west side wounds man in finger

Detroit — A man has been arrested after another man was shot in the finger during a gunfight Thursday on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 15300 block of Ferguson near Fenkell and the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

Officials said that at about 11:15 a.m., hours before the man was injured, the suspect was at the location and fired gunshots at the home before fleeing. He allegedly returned at about 2:30 p.m. and fired a gun at the home again.

A 40-year-old man who was inside the house came to its front door and exchanged gunfire with the shooter, police said. He was struck once in the finger.

The shooter fled and the victim was taken to a hospital. The victim is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Detroit police officers, Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Michigan State Police troopers located a suspect and arrested him at about 11 p.m. in the area of Schaefer Highway and Tireman, they said.