19-year-old dead after shooting Sunday in downtown Detroit

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting near Cadillac Square in Detroit early Sunday, police said.

The man was shot around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square. The victim and his friends had an argument with another group downtown, police said, and an unidentified male started firing shots.

Police said two suspects, both male, were in a gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan license plate EMK8273. One suspect has been identified; the other has not, police said.

Identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.

The person "should be considered armed and dangerous," the Detroit Police Department said in a news release of the suspect not identified. Police are asking for help from those with information about the incident.

Detroit police can be reached at (313) 267-4600 and anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.