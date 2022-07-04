Detroit police seek man accused of fatally shooting cousin

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying last week on the city's west side.

Authorities allege Jesus Shannon fatally shot his 23-year-old cousin during an argument around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 15800 block of Fairfield.

The 29-year-old fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Police released images of the car and suspect on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.