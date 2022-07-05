DoorDash driver dies on job; body in trunk. Detroit police ask for help

Detroit police Chief James White is urging the public to come forward with tips in a fatal shooting Saturday and the death of a man whose body was found in a car hours later.

The first incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bagley, White said.

"Three people were inside a vehicle when they saw a man in a black ski mask starting towards them and then started shooting … at one of the vehicles," he told reporters Tuesday. "A male DoorDash employee was making a delivery and sadly he was fatally shot."

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and neighbors, White said. "We’re looking to bring closure to this case immediately."

The victim, Dajour Russ, was on his first day on the job, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family. More than $2,700 of its $10,000 goal had been raised by Tuesday night.

Police also are investigating another death discovered Saturday night on the city's west side.

Officers with the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct stopped a car near Fullerton and Hubbell around 11:50 p.m. for expired plates, White said.

Learning the vehicle wasn't properly registered, and the driver and passenger had no identification, they decided to have it impounded and conduct a search, the chief said.

At that point, he said, "both the passenger and the driver became uncomfortable and attempted to flee from the vehicle."

One officer worked to apprehend both while another searched the car and found a man's corpse in the trunk, White said.

"We’re waiting on a report from the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death before we classify the case as a homicide," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260.