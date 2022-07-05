Man accused of sexually assaulting woman, 78, on Detroit's east side charged

Detroit — A man accused of breaking into a 78-year-old woman's east side house Monday and sexually assaulting her has been charged, officials said Tuesday.

Dazaun Leonard-Davaugh Johnson, 30, of Detroit, was charged in 36th District Court with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for July 11.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the home invasion charge and up to 10 years for the assault charge.

Officials said the suspect turned himself into police last week Thursday.

Investigators said the assault happened at about 10:20 a.m. last week Monday in the 5800 block of Lodewyck near Chandler Park Drive and Moross.

They said a man broke into the victim's home. She confronted him and he physically assaulted her. He pushed her to the floor and pulled off her pants, officials said. Prosecutors said he allegedly put his body on top of hers and then ran away.

Images of the man were captured by a doorbell video camera.