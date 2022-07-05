More sought in connection to fatal shooting Sunday in downtown Detroit

Detroit police are seeking two more people in connection to a fatal shooting downtown last weekend.

A 19-year-old man was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Bates and Cadillac Square, authorities reported. He was among one of two groups that had been walking in the area, police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday.

"One group was rather loud and jostling around with each other. The other group thought that they were somehow aiming their comments at them," he said. "An argument ensued. And inexplicably, guns were pulled, and one person fired shots into the crowd striking and fatally wounding our victim."

A second person was struck in the ankle, White told reporters.

The chief said one man he described as a person of interest was in custody, "but there's still much work to do."

Police on Sunday released images of a second man they described as a suspect in the incident. He and the other man had been in a gray 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan license plate number EMK8273, investigators said.

On Tuesday, the Police Department released pictures of two women described as persons of interest. Descriptions were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.