1 dead, 1 hurt after crash leads to chase, then gunfire in Detroit, police say

One person died and another was injured Tuesday after a car crash led to a chase and gunfire on Detroit's west side, police said.

A Dodge Challenger and a Lincoln SUV collided near Outer Drive and Greenfield around 3:35 p.m., the police said in a statement.

The Dodge driver fled the scene, according to the release. Two other people were in the car, police said.

The Lincoln followed the car to nearby Prest, where "the victim and the suspect fired shots at each other," police said.

A man in the Lincoln was fatally wounded, according to authorities. Another man was wounded and hospitalized in stable condition.