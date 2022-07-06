Tips sought on bicyclist who shot, wounded man on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the bike-riding shooter who wounded a man last week on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. June 26 in the area of Kendall and 14th near Oakman and Rosa Parks, according to authorities.

Officials said the bicyclist fired shots at a 51-year-old man, striking and wounding him.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital where he continues to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

