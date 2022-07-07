Detroit has 1st probable monkeypox case, health official says

The Detroit News

Detroit has reported its first probable case of monkeypox, the city's top health official announced Thursday night.

The case has been identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit's chief public health officer, on Twitter.

Other details were not immediately available.

Razo advised residents and medical providers who have questions to call the city's nurse hotline at (313) 876-4444 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov.

The announcement comes more than a week after state health officials said they had identified the first probable monkeypox case in Michigan as officials monitor a global outbreak of the rare disease.

The case involved an Oakland County resident, according to the state health department.

Last week, the department said it had ordered the monkeypox vaccine from the government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 700 cases in 35 states across the country through Thursday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is not related to chickenpox.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970, according to the CDC.

Before the 2022 outbreak, nearly all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals, the CDC said.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash resembling pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth as well as other parts of the body, according to the CDC.