State police investigate shooting on I-75 at Clay Street

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Thursday.

Officials said they believe the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Interstate 75 near Clay.

The victim told state police troopers he was driving south on the freeway near Clay when he heard gunfire strike his vehicle, they said. One of the rounds went through the windshield, causing glass to hit him.

Police said the victim exited at Interstate 94.

According to the victim, the shots came from a black Dodge Charger with someone hanging out of the window of the rear passenger door. After the shooting, the Charger continued traveling south on I-75.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the state police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

