Detroit block club gathers 118-year-old brick pavers

Detroit — Nearly 20,000 bricks headed for the dump were rerouted this week by a Detroit block club who plan to use the paving material to preserve the historic integrity of Virginia Park Street, one of the last remaining brick-paved roads in the city.

Jeff Cowin, president of the Virginia Park block club and leader of the restoration project, rallied volunteers over three days to move the donated bricks for transport to Virginia Park Street, where after 115 years of wear and tear, the original brick pavers are full of cracks, potholes and suspension-destroying ruts.

The 10-pound bricks, which date back to 1904, were removed from a street near Vernor and Charlevoix to make way for a new substation going in on the city’s east side in a joint venture between ITC Holdings and DTE Energy.

Once the bricks have been gathered and transported to the Virginia Park neighborhood, residents hope to raise additional funding to complete the restoration efforts, Cowin said.

"This was a wild card. Where do you even find bricks that are worthy?" Cowin said on Saturday as volunteers dug out bricks from piles of dirt around him. "The root of this project is preserving the value that’s already there in the road. There are no modern substitutes for these materials...We don’t want to lose the value in this neighborhood. People moved into houses that are just as old as these bricks"

Cowin said the city's Department of Public Works and Midtown Detroit Inc. are working on estimates for engineering and contractor work.

Volunteer Tim Soboleski, a Virginia Park resident, said the three blocks of brick road outside his home are in bad shape for several reasons.

"One block — the block between third and the Lodge during the Riots — a M-60 tank and armored personnel carrier rolled down the street. You can see the damage now and see the tracks," Sobileski said. "When GM was redoing the neighborhoods they diverted traffic through there. It got way more traffic and there are massive ruts there now. People use it as a cut through."

Soboleski says Virginia Park is the farthest north brick street in Detroit.

"These brick streets were put in before cars were. One thing that pushed it was bicyclists. Before there were cars, bicycling was a big thing in Detroit. They wanted smoother more navigable roads. To improve roads they laid brick. It's been there for years," he said.

The donated bricks, 8-inches wide by 4-inches deep, are high-end salt-glazed Nelsonville bricks, fired in individual salt kilns, Soboleski said.

"Very labor intensive, more durable. A modern brick won't last," Soboleski said.

Soboleski estimates to repair all three blocks in Virginia Park the group will need more than the 20,000 bricks they hope to recover.

"The thing is it shows the effort on the part of the people that are there who want the street fixed. They are going out. They found the brick. They are bringing it back over there. No one is paying us for this," he said.

Volunteers like Cathy Fitzpatrick spent Saturday morning hand-digging through a piles of dirt for bricks. Fitzpatrick, 33 of Sterling Heights, wore work gloves and jeans and kneeled in the dirt to search by hand for her next brick to examine.

"I saw this on Facebook and I saw a need. I love history and saw someone with a dream and a passion and I'm glad I can help," she said.

Volunteers are still needed to move bricks and can find information via Facebook, Cowin said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com