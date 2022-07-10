Man who allegedly bought gun used to kill Detroit Officer Loren Courts charged

A criminal complaint has been filed against the man who officials say bought the gun that would be used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts, the Department of Justice announced Sunday.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison filed the complaint against Sheldon Avery Thomas, who allegedly bought the pistol that Ehmani Davis allegedly used to kill Courts. Thomas allegedly made false statements when buying the gun, saying he was buying it for himself.

“The tragic death of Officer Courts is one more terrible example of what happens when guns are supplied to those who are prohibited from possessing them,” Ison said in a release.

“Our office will continue to focus on the drivers of violence, which includes both those who commit violent crimes using firearms and those who help them obtain firearms illegally. This case should serve as a warning to those thinking about straw purchasing firearms — you will face federal charges.”

Straw purchasing, or saying the gun you’re buying is for you when it is intended for someone who cannot legally have one, is a federal crime. It is punishable by a maximum of $250,000 and10 years in prison.

In a news release announcing the charges, the Department of Justice Thomas bought the gun in Eastpointe on June 7 and later met Davis in a parking lot,

Courts was killed July 6.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Detroit Police Department.

“As we all grieve the shocking and devastating loss of our hero, Officer Courts, Detroit Police Department (DPD) remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect,” Chief James E. White said. “We will continue to collaborate with our local and federal partners to stop these dangerous individuals from victimizing our community. We sincerely appreciate the efforts and commitment of the ATF and the US Attorney’s Office in this matter.”

