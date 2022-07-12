Cash bail reforms set for Detroit's 36th District Court in lawsuit agreement

Detroit — Officials from Michigan's largest district court and the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said Tuesday they reached a lawsuit agreement that would eliminate most cash bonds set during arraignments.

The ACLU and Washington, D.C., law firm Covington & Burling in 2019 filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Detroit's 36th District Court on behalf of seven plaintiffs. The suit claimed the court's bail system was unconstitutional and discriminated against poor people and minorities "by locking them up because they cannot afford to pay while allowing those who have money to go free."

Under Tuesday's settlement, 36th District Court judges and magistrates will release defendants by default, unless there's a specific flight or safety risk, Chief 36th District Judge William McConico said during a Tuesday press conference outside the courthouse in downtown Detroit.

"No longer will being poor result in disparate justice," McConico said. "This agreement preserves judicial discretion while ensuring that judges are exercising that discretion lawfully and wisely."

The agreement stipulates that defendants will not be detained unless a judge or magistrate reviews evidence and determines the release would pose a flight risk or danger to the public, McConico said.

When asked how that differs from the current system, in which judges and magistrates during arraignments already are charged with determining whether a defendant poses a flight or safety risk, McConico said the revamped rules will require court officials to review a list of items to check before ruling.

The agreement will be in place from two to five years, depending on how long it takes to get the changes implemented, said the ACLU of Michigan's senior staff attorney Phil Mayor. The court will provide regular progress reports, he said.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said the agreement will bring "relief" to citizens and his deputies.

"This will give some relief to the citizens who wind up spending too much time in jail simply because they can't pay," Washington said. He added that his deputies "are burdened with processing individuals who don't pose a public safety or flight risk. (The agreement) means we can also devote those resources to other needs in our 43 cities and townships."

Among the tenets of the lawsuit agreement:

All defendants will be entitled to court-appointed counsel at arraignment. Often, officials said, court-appointed attorneys join cases long after the defendant was arraigned.

"Defendants who miss a hearing for the first time for most misdemeanor cases will automatically have their hearing rescheduled, instead of having a warrant issued for their arrest," the ACLU said in a release.

"The court will release a defendant without cash bail on a personal recognizance bond, with minimal conditions, unless there is evidence that the person is a flight risk or danger to the public," the release said.

"If there is evidence that a defendant is a flight risk or danger, the court will consider non-cash conditions, such as protective orders or reporting to probation," the ACLU said.

Defendants who is at 200% of federal poverty guidelines — an income of $55,500 or less for a family of four — will automatically be presumed by the court to be unable to afford bail.

"The agreement also creates a Partnership Working Group that includes a 36th District Court judge, the court’s general counsel and plaintiffs’ counsel," the release said. "The group expects release rates for people released without cash bail, or with bail they can afford, within 24 hours of arraignment."

The ACLU's Mayor said Tuesday: "The cash bail system has devastating consequences on communities, particularly communities of color. Today’s agreement will ensure people in Detroit will remain at home with their families, in their jobs, and in their communities where they belong while they wait for their day in court."

Mayor added that other lawsuits could be brought against other unspecified district courts in Michigan if similar reforms aren't enacted.

One of the lawsuit plaintiffs, Starmanie Jackson, was present at Tuesday's press conference holding a baby girl, although she didn't speak. Mayor read aloud her statement, which also was posted on YouTube.

"For me, the issue of a person’s freedom is so important, I named my newborn daughter Liberty," the statement said.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder added: "This is how our criminal justice system should work, and I commend the 36th District Court for reaching this important agreement. It can, and should be, a model for other jurisdictions across the country.”

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN