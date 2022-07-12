Services for slain Detroit officer Courts set for weekend; funeral Monday

The Detroit News

Visitation for slain Detroit police officer Loren Courts has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday. A funeral is set for Monday, according to a Detroit Police Department release.

Courts, 40, a married father of two, was shot and killed on duty Wednesday by a gunman on the city's west side. He was responding to call of someone "indiscriminately" firing a gun.

Police say Ehmani Mack Davis, 19, opened fire through the closed window of his apartment above the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side. Davis was killed by police responding to the scene.

The five-year veteran worked in the 2nd Precinct Special Operations Cease Fire Unit.

The public can pay respects at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral is 11:30 a.m. Monday, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 19975 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

"He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married," said his wife, Kristine Courts, on Facebook. "All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman! I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home."

Detroit police Chief James White expressed anger at the rise of gun violence and its heavy costs to the city.