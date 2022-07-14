Detroit man to spend decades in prison in 2020 slaying of Bloomfield Hills hair stylist

A Detroit man convicted last month of second-degree murder will spend 45-60 years in prison in the 2020 slaying of a prominent hairstylist on Detroit's east side.

Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Thomas Hathaway for the Feb. 11, 2020, beating death of Bashar Kallabat of Bloomfield Hills at the JZ Motel in the 14700 block of East Eight Mile near Gratiot.

Kallabat died as a result of at least a dozen blows to the head, Wayne County Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Leigh Hlavaty said during a preliminary examination for Pickett in March 2020.

Pickett was arrested at his job in February 2020 with Kallabat's iPad and iPhone in his possession. When police searched a personal phone allegedly belonging to Pickett, they found pictures of Kallabat on it.

Assistant Wayne County prosecutor LaDonna Logan prosecuted the case for the Fair Michigan Justice Project. The project is a collaboration between the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the Fair Michigan Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping solve crimes against members of the LGBTQ community.

