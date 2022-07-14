Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side.

Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.

She gave the man her keys and he took the SUV. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 17-22 years old and weighing around 140 pounds. He was all-black clothing with light-colored shoes.

The next day Detroit police officers recovered the vehicle, which had sustained heavy damage, on the 11600 block of Kentucky.

The Detroit Police Department's commercial auto theft unit has asked that anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

hmackay@detroitnews.com