Watch live: Funeral for slain Detroit police officer Loren Courts

Detroit — Slain Detroit police Officer Loren Courts is being mourned and honored Monday with a funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

Blissful voices of the gospel choir echoed in the church as officers lined up in pairs to bid a final farewell to Courts, who lay in an open casket.

Courts was in uniform in a white-lined casket placed at the center of the church as his family and dignitaries sat overhead on the stage facing the pews.

Once his casket was closed, an American flag was draped on top.

Courts, 40, was killed July 6 when he and his partner were ambushed while responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit's west side.

Seconds after Courts and partner Amanda Hutchens of the 2nd Precinct arrived on the scene, police said 19-year-old Ehmani Davis opened fire from inside his apartment above the shuttered Desire Hair Salon on Joy Road. Davis shot through the closed apartment window, and a bullet crashed through the police cruiser's windshield, hitting Courts in the neck, police said.

After Courts and Hutchens exited their squad car, Hutchens tried to save her partner's life, police officials said. She continued administering first aid even after Davis walked out of his apartment and approached her from behind, brandishing his Draco pistol, police said.

Other officers at the scene fired multiple shots, killing Davis, police officials said.

Family, friends, fellow officers and members of the public paid their respects to Courts during visitation hours Saturday and Sunday at the church on West Seven Mile.

After today's funeral, a procession will accompany Courts' body to Woodlawn Cemetery, 19975 Woodward, where he will be buried.

Courts, a five-year veteran of the department, was the 231st Detroit police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department formed in 1865.

