Boy, 12, fatally shot in west Detroit home; 13 year old in custody, police say

A12-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night on Detroit's west side and a 13 year old was in custody, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 11300 block of Bramell, near Rouge Park, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Officers learned the victim had been among three other teens in the basement of a home while his father was upstairs, possibly sleeping, police Chief James White told reporters.

A juvenile believed to be 13 years old allegedly shot the boy, White said. Police took the youth into custody and were questioning the other two at the scene, believed to be in their late teens, White said. Their relationship to the victim was unclear.

Authorities recovered the gun as well as another weapon at the scene. They were working to determine who owned them and what led to the shooting, the chief said.

"There's a lot of information that we’re just getting," White said. "We’re hearing that they were doing something with social media. … We don’t know if there’s any truth to that, they were playing with the weapons."

The incident was another deadly reminder about the danger of guns, the chief said.

"It's just troubling and frustrating," White said. "And if you’re gonna have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun In a home, everything changes."