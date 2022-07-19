Detroit police seek SUV driver accused of striking man with his vehicle

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with an aggravated assault last week on the city's north side.

The suspect argued with a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of a club on the 19200 block of West Eight Mile around 1:20 a.m. July 12, investigators said in a statement.

They both drove off, but the suspect followed the 30-year-old into a nearby CVS parking lot, according to the release.

"The victim exited his red 2022 Chevy Camaro and the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle, then fled the scene," police said.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries, authorities said Tuesday. Other details were not released.

The suspect is described as a man is his mid-20s or 30s with a short haircut and medium build, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red or orange pants.

He had been driving a newer-model black Dodge Durango with black rims. A female passenger wearing a blue shirt accompanied him.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.