GLWA denies customer claims over flooding from June 2021 storm

Metro Detroit's regional water authority is denying all damage claims it received from customers related to flooding last summer, officials said Tuesday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, or GLWA, said it is officially notifying all customers who submitted claims of the denial this week.

It made the announcement in a statement, citing an independent investigation into the cause of the flooding and state law.

Last month, the authority released the results in a more than 800-page report, the findings of an investigation into flooding caused by historic rainfall in a June 25-26 storm last year.

The agency said it was denying claims because a public entity like the authority is liable for sewage backing up in a basement only if a defect in its sewage disposal system was the main cause and resulted in property damage or physical injury according to the state's Governmental Liability for Negligence Act, according to GLWA.

In the statement, Suzanne Coffey, the authority's CEO, said it is working to mitigate similar flooding in the future.

"We understand the difficult situations homeowners and businesses face when flooding occurs," she said. Coffey was named the authority's CEO last month. She had been serving as interim CEO since August 2021. The authority's previous CEO, Sue McCormick, resigned after weeks of fallout over the way it addressed the late June rain and flooding.

"We are experiencing increased frequency and intensity of storms hitting our region," Coffey said. "This is why it’s critical to focus on building resiliency in the regional system.

Before the release of the final report from the Independent Investigators, GLWA said it began working to implement key infrastructure and process improvements to help address the stresses put on an infrastructure system not built for extreme levels of rain.