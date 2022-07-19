Part of I-94 in Detroit to close to set new bridge skeleton

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and the Lodge Freeway will close for seven days beginning Friday to allow crews to move a bridge into place, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Crews will set the skeleton of the new Second Avenue bridge over I-94 during the closure, they said.

The closure will begin at 4 a.m. Friday. Officials said all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 between 30th Street and Chrysler Drive as well as those to westbound I-94 between Mount Elliott and Linwood will start to be closed at about 1 a.m.

Weather permitting, the stretch of I-94 and its ramps will reopen by 4 a.m. on July 29, they said.

The new Second Avenue span will be the first network-tied arch bridge built in the state, MDOt officials also said. The bridge will have a network of cables that cross from the top of its arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure. Due to the design, the bridge won't require a center pier — a feature that will be important in accommodating a future I-94/Lodge Freeway interchange.

Once the new bridge's skeleton is in place, a new driving surface will be built on it. Construction will require additional short-term closures of the freeway in the future.

Originally built in 1954, the Second Avenue bridge had never been replaced, according to MDOT.