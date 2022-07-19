Woman, 73, attacked by 3 pit bulls in Detroit, officials say

A 73-year-old woman was wounded Tuesday after three pit bulls attacked her on Detroit's east side, investigators said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. near Charlevoix and Beals, said James Harris, the chief public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department.

It was not yet clear if the pit bulls were strays or belonged to someone in the neighborhood, he said. "We’re still investigating along with Detroit Animal Control and (the Detroit Police Department) to find out the particulars."

The woman was found with puncture wounds on her foot and forearm, Harris said.

An ambulance rushed her to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she initially was listed in temporary serious condition, Harris said.

Harris said the dogs had not been recovered by Tuesday afternoon.

Lori Sowle, the Detroit Animal Control director, said in a statement: "The investigation is still ongoing, as we have not been able to interview the victim yet at the hospital, but we have identified the home where these three owned dogs live. We will continue our investigation tomorrow and take the appropriate steps as we hope for a speedy recovery for the victim.

"Detroit Animal Control left a 24-hour notice on the property. If the owner does not contact us we will return with a warrant to seize the dogs."

Anyone who sees a stray dog in their neighborhood is asked to call the city at 313-922–DOG.

Tuesday's attack came less than three months after two students were bitten by at least one pit bull during recess at Bates Academy, a school on Detroit's westside.

In August 2019, 9-year-old Emma Hernandez was mauled to death by three pit bulls while riding a bike in an alley near her home in southwest Detroit.

Her death led to the City Council in February 2020 approving stricter rules for owners of vicious dogs.