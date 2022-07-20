State police probe possible shooting on I-94 near Lonyo in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting Tuesday morning on Interstate 94, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 9 a.m. Tuesday to the home of a man who reported another motorist shot at his vehicle.

He told troopers he left work in Romulus and got onto eastbound I-94 at Ecorse Road. He said a red sedan tailgated him from Ecorse to Lonyo in Detroit. The sedan pulled next to him and he and its driver looked at each other, he said.

The victim told troopers the sedan's driver then fired a shot at his vehicle, damaging the rear door and window on its passenger side. He was not struck by any round and was not injured.

He said he exited at Livernois and went home. He told police he did not see where the other vehicle went.

Investigators said the victim could not provide further details or a description of the driver.

Meanwhile, state police temporarily closed the freeway to search for evidence of the incident but were unable to locate any.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.