Teen cousin charged in fatal shooting of Detroit boy, 12

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of his cousin Tuesday in west Detroit.

The youth, whose name has not been released, faced one count of manslaughter during a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Referee Leslie Graves at the Lincoln Hall of Justice, representatives said in a statement.

Bond was set at $10,000. A pre-trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16.

The teen was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11300 block of Bramell.

Officers learned the victim had been among three teens in the basement of a home while his father was upstairs, possibly sleeping, police Chief James White told reporters.

"It is alleged that the juvenile was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim in the chest, fatally wounding him," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 12-year-old was struck in the chest, according to the release.

Authorities recovered the gun used as well as another weapon at the home.

The incident follows other shootings involving youths in Detroit this year.

In February, police reported a 5-year-old boy was struck in the chest after finding his grandmother's gun beneath a bed; a 2-year-old shot himself using an unregistered firearm; and a teen died while playing with a weapon.

A 4-year-old boy was shot in April while sleeping at home. Last month, an 11-year-old girl died after a stray bullet struck her during a sleepover, prompting police officials to launch an anti-violence effort named after the victim.