Detroit police find cocaine, gun & 2-year-old girl in car of man arrested for speeding

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — A Detroit man was arrested Tuesday after witnesses reported he was speeding on residential streets, officials said.

Police took the man into custody at a gas station in the 11000 block of Dexter near Chicago Boulevard on the city's west side.

Police arrested the suspect at a Project Green Light business, officials said.

They said after they inspected the vehicle the man had been driving, officers found cocaine, a handgun and his 2-year-old daughter in it. The child was not hurt and police called a family member who picked her up.

Investigators later learned the suspect does not have a license to carry a weapon.

