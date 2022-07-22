Detroit police find cocaine, gun & 2-year-old girl in car of man arrested for speeding

Detroit — A Detroit man was arrested Tuesday after witnesses reported he was speeding on residential streets, officials said.

Police took the man into custody at a gas station in the 11000 block of Dexter near Chicago Boulevard on the city's west side.

They said after they inspected the vehicle the man had been driving, officers found cocaine, a handgun and his 2-year-old daughter in it. The child was not hurt and police called a family member who picked her up.

Investigators later learned the suspect does not have a license to carry a weapon.