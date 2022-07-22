Get ready for weeklong I-94 closure between I-75 and M-10

The Detroit News

Drivers, beware: a well-traveled stretch of Interstate 94 in Detroit is closing until next week.

Starting at 4 a.m. Friday, the freeway is closed in both directions between I-75 and M-10 (Lodge Freeway) as the Michigan Department of Transportation moves a massive Second Avenue bridge in place.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Friday, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 are closed from 30th Street, just west of Warren Avenue, to Chrysler Drive. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mount Elliott to Trumbull Avenue.

The detours

►Eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94, MDOT said.

►Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Reopens next week

Weather permitting, the I-94 freeway and ramps are slated to reopen by 4 a.m. July 29, MDOT said.

The weeklong closure is needed to help move the skeleton of a new Second Avenue structure, which will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state, according to the department.

First of its kind in state

"Network" refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure.

"This innovative design eliminates the need for a center pier, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange," MDOT said.

Moving the 1,100-ton skeleton across the freeway will be done using self-propelled modular transporters, or multi-axle rolling platforms. It will then be secured onto the new bridge supports on each side of I-94, officials said. After the move, a new driving surface will be built.

Expect more closures

More short-term closures will be required before the bridge opening to traffic, which MDOT estimates could happen in the fall.

The Second Avenue bridge was erected in 1954 and has never been replaced.

"Once completed, the new bridge will connect the neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue, and provide enhanced mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles," MDOT said on its website.