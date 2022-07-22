Two Detroit men charged in murder-for-hire plot

Detroit — A man suspected of assaulting and torturing a pregnant woman in 2020 is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

He's also accused of hiring another man two weeks ago to kill the woman, Tiffany Joseph, 32, of Detroit. Officials said they've also charged that man with murder.

Billy Ray Cromer, 40, of Detroit has been charged with first-degree murder, a life felony.

Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, also of Detroit, has been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both are expected to be arraigned Friday.

Authorities said the two men are suspects in the fatal shooting of Joseph at a home in the 8830 block of Rosemont near Joy Road and the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side.

Officers called to the home at about 11 p.m. July 5 found Joseph in the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An investigation led detectives to suspect the two men. They believe Billy Ray Cromer solicited the younger man on July 4 to kill the victim, officials said.

Two years ago, prosecutors accused Billy Ray Cromer of beating and torturing his pregnant girlfriend at a home in the 8800 block of Rosemont. The baby died in the assault.

According to prosecutors, Cromer choked the 30-year-old woman and "repeatedly punched her in the stomach and the head." He allegedly also forced the woman to take "several unknown prescription pills."

Officials said Cromer took the woman to a hospital after the alleged assault.

He was charged Oct. 21, 2020, with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, torture, and felonious assault in connection to the attack. A court ordered him held on a $750,000 bond.