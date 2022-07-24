DETROIT

Police seek help to ID suspect in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Sunoco gas station on Sunday afternoon 

The shooting occurred at about 1:50 p.m. at the station, a Project Green Light business located in the 20600 block of West  Seven Mile Road in Detroit.  

Police posted a photo of a man wearing a neon-yellow T-shirt and construction-type vest, black pants and Nike gym shoes, and an orange cap. His face was hidden by a dark-colored bandana-type scarf. 

The photo was taken by a Project Green Light camera, which captured images of the shooting victim and the man running away. 

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Sunoco gas station in the 20600 block of West Seven Mile Road on Sunday.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said details were not yet available about the victim's identity or a motive for the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (313) 596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

View Comments