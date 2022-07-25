Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit, police say

The Detroit News

Police are investigating the death of a missing Grand Blanc teen whose body was found Monday in Detroit.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. in the 22000 block of West Warren, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

“Medics made the scene and pronounced the victim deceased,” according to the notice.

DPD confirmed the victim was from Grand Blanc but did not release his name.

The victim was Jacob Hills, 18, who reportedl had been heading to a party in the city Saturday night, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported. He did not return home.

His family tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights and filed a missing person’s report before receiving an anonymous call saying he was in a basement of a vacant apartment, the station reported.

Facebook posts alerting users to his case said the teen was from Lake Orion and graduated from Grand Blanc High School this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.