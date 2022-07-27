1 dead, 2 wounded in gunfight Wednesday on Detroit riverfront

Detroit — A man was killed in a gunfight early Wednesday on the city's riverfront and two people are in custody, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of River Place Drive near East Jefferson Avenue and Jos Campau, police said.

The man who was killed was in his 20s. The two suspects were wounded in the gunfight, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and the two suspects — a man and a woman both in their 20s — got into an argument that escalated until they exchanged gunfire.

Investigators said the suspects were arrested after a traffic stop at Jefferson and Chene. They said it's possible the suspects may have been defending themselves.

Detectives continue to investigate, police said.